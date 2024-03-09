×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

11 Himachal MLAs Move to BJP-ruled Uttarakhand Amid Rebellion Against CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Six Himachal Congress MLAs who voted against party nominee in Rajya Sabha polls, along with three Independent lawmakers, have checked into Hotel Taj.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
  • 2 min read
Rishikesh: Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who voted against party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the recently-held Rajya Sabha elections, along with three Independent lawmakers, have shifted to a hotel in the BJP-ruled state of Uttarakhand amid an ongoing rebellion against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

Two BJP MLAs Vikram Thakur and Trilok Jamwal from Himachal Pradesh were accompanying the legislators, who arrived in Rishikesh from Haryana's Panchkula by a chartered flight late on Friday and checked into Hotel Taj. Security around the hotel –  located about 30 kilometres from Rishikesh along the Rishikesh-Badrinath road – has reportedly been tightened and no one is being allowed to enter the premises except those who have advance online bookings.

Congress MLAs disqualified for defying party whip 

Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhuttu, Ravindra Thakur and Chaitanya Sharma have since been disqualified for defying the party whip on the state budget.

They have approached the Supreme Court for relief in the matter. Three Independent MLAs Hoshiar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma were also with them when they arrived in Rishikesh.

The Congress currently has 34 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly while the BJP has 25. The three Independent MLAs had also sided with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress has already stepped up efforts to set its house in order in Himachal Pradesh and is holding parleys with senior ministers of the state.

Union Minister BL Verma: Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh will soon fall

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region BL Verma told reporters in Haridwar that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will soon fall.

"The Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh is battling internal conflicts. It will not last long because of this infighting," PTI quoted Verma as saying.

He claimed Rahul Gandhi's actions have eradicated the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and will wipe it out from all over the country after the Lok Sabha elections.

Verma was in Haridwar to attend a 'Sahakarita Sammelan' organised at yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Replying to a question about the presence of the Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Uttarakhand, Verma said the case of their expulsion is in the Supreme Court and the BJP honours the courts.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

