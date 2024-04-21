Advertisement

Eleven illegal dairies in West Delhi's Tikri Kalan area have been sealed after inspections were carried out by a committee formed by the NGT, a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report said.

The joint committee, formed by the National Green Tribunal, carried out two rounds of inspections in the area and submitted that dairy waste including cow dung and grasses were dumped in drains, that resulted in chocking of drains and overflowing of waste water, the report said. The DPCC report said that during the inspection, officers of DPCC, Revenue, and Veterinary Department of the MCD found that “11 dairies were the major source of cattle feces” and it was “dumped either in the open or washed out”.

Dumping of cattle feces choked the storm water drains, causing emission of foul gasses and water pollution. The inspecting team also found that majority of the residents in Tikri Kalan have 1 or 2 cattle heads for their daily living, the DPCC report said. All eleven “illegal” dairies were also served show cause notices by the MCD on September 2 and the areas have been cleaned by its concerned department, it said.

A letter has also been issued to the concerned SHO of Mundka police station to direct the concerned official for keeping vigil over these dairies so that they do not resurface, the report said.