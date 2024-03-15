×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 28th, 2021 at 17:05 IST

11 killed, 14 injured as mini-bus falls into gorge in J&K's Doda

Eleven people travelling in a mini-bus were killed and 14 injured when the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Batote-Kishtwar highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Eleven people travelling in a mini-bus were killed and 14 injured when the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on the Batote-Kishtwar highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

The mini-bus, which was on its way from Thathri to Doda, fell into the gorge near Soi-Gwari, they added.

The driver, who was also among the dead, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it fell downhill on the banks of the Chenab river, the officials said, adding that the incident occurred early in the morning.

Police, Army and SDRF personnel, assisted by locals, launched the rescue operation. The injured people were rushed to the GMC hospital in Doda, where doctors declared nine of them "brought dead".

Superintendent Associate of the hospital Dr Yudhvir Singh said of the 25 people brought to the hospital, nine were declared dead and two succumbed to the injuries subsequently.

Seven of the nine who were brought dead were identified as Ghulam Hussain Shah (60), his son Shabbir Ahmed (30), Rhitik Sharma (19), Jammal din (23), Mohammad Latief (65), Annari Devi (55) and Bahadur Singh (65), the hospital authorities said, adding that Santosh Kumar (22) and Rajesh Kumar (24) died at the hospital.

Two bodies are yet to be identified, they said.

Six of the injured people were airlifted to the GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment as their condition was critical, the authorities said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Learnt about tragic road accident near Thatri,#Doda. Just now spoke to D.C. Doda Sh Vikas Sharma," he said in a tweet and assured the bereaved families of all assistance.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the tragic road accident in Doda.

"My thoughts and prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones. Have directed the District administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured," he said in a tweet.

The LG said the Jammu and Kashmir administration will ensure the treatment of those injured in the tragic road accident.

"Rs 2 lakh to be given to next of kin of deceased from LG's discretionary fund & Rs 1 lakh from road victim fund as immediate relief. I am monitoring situation & every possible assistance to grieving families will be extended," he said in anothet tweet. 

Advertisement

Published October 28th, 2021 at 17:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Big setback for kejriwal

a minute ago
The district administration has advised people to only make use of boiled water for now.

HP Diarrhoea Outbreak

a minute ago
BRS

K Kavitha

5 minutes ago
Hamas Led militants

Israel to discuss war

7 minutes ago
Babar Azam

Clarke on Babar Azam

9 minutes ago
Pitbull Bites Man

Ban on dogs

10 minutes ago
Erica Fernandes

Erica On Her TV Comeback

11 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Praveen Kumar on Pandya

14 minutes ago
Google

Google confirms Play Pass

14 minutes ago
EV Policy

E-vehicle policy EV

14 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal line-up

UEFA Champions League

15 minutes ago
ICC

ICC's new rule

17 minutes ago
Mark Henry and Lio Rush

Mark Henry threatens to s

19 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

LIVE News

20 minutes ago
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmun Shuts All Rumours

21 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Discharged

29 minutes ago
Hindu refugees protested in delhi

Pakistani Refugees Irked

33 minutes ago
GoFirst road ahead

Airlines groundings

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News11 hours ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education12 hours ago

  3. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  4. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo