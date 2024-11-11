Published 18:15 IST, November 11th 2024
11 Kuki Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Manipur's Jiribam, Gunfight Underway
A fierce gun battle broke out between CRPF troops and suspected militants of SOO groups in Manipur's Jiribam districts.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
11 Kuki Militants, CRPF Jawan Martyred Killed In Gunfight In Manipur's Jiribham, Encounter Underway | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:06 IST, November 11th 2024