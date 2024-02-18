Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 16:43 IST

11 MBBS students of Nagpur college test COVID-19 positive

At least 11 first-year students of MBBS at a private medical college here in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19, the college dean said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

At least 11 first-year students of MBBS at a private medical college here in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19, the college dean said on Tuesday.

"These students were found infected during tests in the last two days, he said. "We have dengue patients getting treatment at a hospital attached to the medical college. When two of our students suffered from fever, we suspected it could be dengue. However, before admitting them to the hospital, we carried out rapid antigen tests which confirmed on Sunday that they were coronavirus positive," Datta Meghe Medical College dean Dr Dilip Gode told PTI.

Following the detection of these two cases, doctors went to the hostel to check all the students, and about 60 of them who had some symptoms were subjected to RT-PCR test, out of which nine tested positive on Monday, he said.

At least 100 students in the college hostel have been quarantined, the dean said, adding that none of these students has any symptoms such as fever and their oxygen levels are good.

"The college is attached to the Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. We have all the know-how about the treatment and none of the students has any symptoms. Doctors are visiting students in their rooms," he said.

RT-PCR tests will be conducted on all the students at the hostel on Wednesday, he added. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo