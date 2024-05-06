11-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Ball on Private Parts During Cricket Match

Advertisement

Pune: In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy in Pune lost his life after a ball hit his private part while he was playing cricket with his friends. The deceased has been identified as Shaurya.

CCTV footage of the incident has also been doing rounds on social media. In the video,

In the video footage, Shaurya was in the midst of bowling when fate took a tragic turn. As the batsman struck the ball with considerable force, it veered directly towards Shaurya. In a split second, Shaurya collapsed on the ground.

Witnessing Shaurya's distress, his friends rushed to his aid. One friend, in a desperate attempt to revive him, frantically administered first aid. However, despite their efforts, Shaurya's condition deteriorated rapidly. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a case of accidental death has been registered in the matter and further investigations are underway.

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place in Mumbai's Matunga when a 52-year-old man fielding in a local cricket match died after being hit on his head by a ball from another match underway on the same ground.

The incident took place on Dadkar cricket ground in the Matunga area when the man, Jayesh Chunnilal Savla, was fielding for his team.

Two matches were going on simultaneously on the ground. A ball hit by a batter from the other match hit the back side of Savla’s head while he was facing the pitch where his team was playing.

