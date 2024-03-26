Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:49 IST
11-Year-Old Forced to Chant Slogans Near Mumbai, Case Filed
An investigation into the matter is underway.
New Delhi: A group of boys from a particular community targeted an 11-year-old boy by making him chant religious slogans forcibly at Mira Road near Mumbai. Police have registered a case in this regard.
More details are awaited.
