Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 20th, 2021 at 12:45 IST

11-yr-old dies of electrocution in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

11-yr-old dies of electrocution in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was electrocuted when she came in contact with a high tension wire at Sikri village here on Monday, police said.

The victim, Arifa, is the daughter of Aslam, police said. PTI COR RHL

Advertisement

Published September 20th, 2021 at 12:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

an hour ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

an hour ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

4 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 41000Cr worth 2000 Indian Railway Projects

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo