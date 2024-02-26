Updated September 20th, 2021 at 12:45 IST
11-yr-old dies of electrocution in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
Press Trust Of India
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was electrocuted when she came in contact with a high tension wire at Sikri village here on Monday, police said.
The victim, Arifa, is the daughter of Aslam, police said. PTI COR RHL
