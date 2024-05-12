Advertisement

Ayodhya: On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya today, Ramlalla has been offered the bhog of mangoes.

These 11 thousand alphonso mangoes came all the way from Pune, Maharashtra. The devotees of Pune were preparing to send these offerings to Ram Mandir several months in advance and they had selected and packed the best Hapus mangoes available in the city.

These fruits dedicated to Lord Rama were packed and transported to the Ayodhya temple in specially prepared baskets accompanied by mango juice and other seasonal fruits.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust also shared an interesting post in which they mentioned about the 11,000 Mangoes dedicated to Ram lalla on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

“On Akshay Tritiya today, Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar has been offered the bhog of mangoes.”

अक्षय तृतीया के पर्व पर आज प्रभु श्री रामलला सरकार को आम का भोग लगाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/7jbRRgTsbe — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth)

This is not the first time when a devotee has donated such item, ever since the temple has been inaugurated the devotes keep offering some thing or the other which makes headlines in the news. A few months ago, a devotee from Hyderabad offered 1265 kg of ladoos to Ram Lalla.