Viral: The UPSC is one of the toughest exams in India. As the UPSC 2023 results were announced on Tuesday, much attention has been on the exam toppers. But let's also recognize those who did not make it. They have shown incredible perseverance and determination, qualities worth celebrating regardless of the final outcome.

Meet Kunal R. Virulkar, a determined UPSC aspirant who faced disappointment after failing to crack the exam even after 12 attempts. He bravely shared his journey on X with an emotionally charged caption: "12 attempts, 7 mains, 5 interviews, NO SELECTION. शायद जिंदगी का दूसरा नाम ही संघर्ष हैं ।."

12 attempt

7 main

5 interview



NO SELECTION.



शायद जिंदगी का दूसरा नाम ही संघर्ष हैं ।#UPSC #यूपीएससी pic.twitter.com/FEil9NGJ5l — Kunal R. Virulkar 📝 குணால் (@kunalrv)

Many civil service aspirants connected with his post, offering him support and kind words. “I can tell from your resilience that no one can stop you from achieving your goals!” wrote one supporter. Another commented, “I wanted to see your name, sir." Maybe life has kept big things ahead.

“I am so proud of you. May the force be with you, and you achieve great heights,” and “How positive you are...” Many aspirants wrote words of encouragement and support.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the civil services examination conducted by the UPSC in 2023.

