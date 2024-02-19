Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 18th, 2021 at 07:17 IST

12 crore farmers benefited from PM-Kisan, 2.5 core in UP alone: Radha Mohan Singh

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mathura, Sep 17 (PTI) Twelve crore farmers have benefited so far from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and 2.5 crore of them are from Uttar Pradesh, BJP national vice president Radha Mohan Singh said Friday.

Speaking at the Kisan Samman Samaroh organised at the Deen Dayal Veterinary University here, he said a total of Rs 1.60 lakh crore has been spent on the scheme so far.

He said, "2.5 crore farmers also benefited in Uttar Pradesh under the Kisan Samman Nidhi." While felicitating 71 farmers from Mathura, the former Union minister also said sugarcane-growers were paid Rs 1.43 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma said the state government pays Rs 11,000 crore as subsidy on power since it charges merely Rs 1.25 per unit from farmers.

The Central and the state government have always worked for the welfare of farmers, the minister said.

On the ongoing protest by farmers, he said the people “misguiding” them for their political gains would not succeed since farmers have full trust in the country’s ‘Pradhan Sevak’ i.e. the prime minister.

Farmers in the state, now are paid the cost of their produce within 24 hours, the state’s Minister for Dairying, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Laxmi Naraian Chaudhary said.

Now the farmers do not have to struggle for urea in the state as it is easily available, he said. PTI COR TIR TIR

Published September 18th, 2021 at 07:17 IST

