12 Dead in Multiple-Vehicle Collision in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: A horrific multiple-vehicle collision claimed a dozen lives in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The tragic incident took place near Sugusugi village in Alhaganj area under the jurisdiction of Allahganj police station. According to sources, the collision happened on Farrukhabad Bareilly State Highway near Sugusugi village due to dense fog in the morning.

The accident has sent shock waves across the city. The vehicles involved in the accident include a container, a tempo, a tanker and a truck. The impact of the collision was so deadly that the 12 people who were travelling in a tempo died on the spot.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The tanker driver fled from the accident spot leaving behind the truck. Police have taken possession of the abandoned truck and launched an investigation.