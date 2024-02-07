English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

12 Dead in Multiple-Vehicle Collision in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur accident:

Manisha Roy
Shahjahanpur accident
Visual from the accident spot | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shahjahanpur: A horrific multiple-vehicle collision claimed a dozen lives in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The tragic incident took place near Sugusugi village in Alhaganj area under the jurisdiction of Allahganj police station. According to sources, the collision happened on Farrukhabad Bareilly State Highway near Sugusugi village due to dense fog in the morning.

Advertisement

The accident has sent shock waves across the city. The vehicles involved in the accident include a container, a tempo, a tanker and a truck. The impact of the collision was so deadly that the 12 people who were travelling in a tempo died on the spot.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Advertisement

The tanker driver fled from the accident spot leaving behind the truck. Police have taken possession of the abandoned truck and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement