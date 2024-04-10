Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed whereas 14 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Durg in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday night.

According to DM Richa Prakash Chaudhary, the bus carrying the labourers of Kedia Distillers met with the accident at around 8.30pm.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: On Durg bus accident, DM Richa Prakash Chaudhary says, "In Kumhari, a bus carrying the labourers of Kedia Distillers fell into a ditch at around 8.30 pm. 12 people have been confirmed dead. 14 others are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment...… pic.twitter.com/AT3PBvZ1Ev — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

The DM said, "In Kumhari, a bus carrying the labourers of Kedia Distillers fell into a gorge at around 8.30 pm. 12 people have been confirmed dead. 14 others are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment... All those admitted to the hospital are in stable condition... The best possible care is being provided to the patients... A magisterial investigation is being carried out to find out the cause of the accident... After all investigation is carried out, the accused will be dealt with accordingly..."

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. More details are awaited.

