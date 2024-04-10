Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed whereas 14 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Durg in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday night.

According to DM Richa Prakash Chaudhary, the bus carrying the labourers of Kedia Distillers met with the accident at around 8.30pm.

Advertisement

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: On Durg bus accident, DM Richa Prakash Chaudhary says, "In Kumhari, a bus carrying the labourers of Kedia Distillers fell into a ditch at around 8.30 pm. 12 people have been confirmed dead. 14 others are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment...… pic.twitter.com/AT3PBvZ1Ev — ANI (@ANI)

The DM said, "In Kumhari, a bus carrying the labourers of Kedia Distillers fell into a gorge at around 8.30 pm. 12 people have been confirmed dead. 14 others are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment... All those admitted to the hospital are in stable condition... The best possible care is being provided to the patients... A magisterial investigation is being carried out to find out the cause of the accident... After all investigation is carried out, the accused will be dealt with accordingly..."

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. More details are awaited.

Advertisement

President Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief

Visuals of the spot showed bus turning turtle after falling down. Amid darkness, the rescuers had to toil hard initially.

Advertisement

छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग जिले में एक बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से अनेक लोगों के हताहत होने का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। सभी शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन संवेदनाएं! मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Droupadi Murmu in a message on social media platform X said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of deaths of several people in a bus accident in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The bus accident that happened in Durg, Chhattisgarh is very painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration has been engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims."

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured people.

"Received the news about the death of employees of a private company in a bus accident. I pray that departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family members," Sai said.

