12 Lakh Trees Cut, 11422 Hectares Of Forest Land Lost: Congress Blasts BRS For Telangana's Ecological Destruction

Hyderabad: The recent protests surrounding Hyderabad Central University (HCU) have been making waves across the country, but the ruling Congress party has now revealed a different story accusing the previous BRS government. A Telangana minister has suspected that the protest, which appeared to be an environmental concern was, in fact, a carefully crafted spectacle designed to divert attention from the real ecological crimes that plagued Telangana under the BRS regime. His statement has triggered another political face off between the ruling Congress party and the Opposition BRS party.

The IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, D Sridhar Babu has alleged claiming that for a decade, Telangana's environment was ravaged, with mass deforestation and reckless land auctions becoming the norm. He claimed that the BRS-led administration rubber-stamped these actions, leading to one of the worst ecological erosions in modern Indian history.

Putting forth the statistics in support of claims, he stated that over 12.12 lakh trees were cut down between 2016 and 2019, and nearly 11,422 hectares of forest land were diverted for vanity projects and real estate expansion. Sridhar Babu raised questions, saying, “The facts are indisputable: over 12.12 lakh trees were cut between 2016 and 2019. Nearly 11,422 hectares of forest land was diverted — not for essential infrastructure or public welfare, but often to fuel vanity projects and real estate expansion. Where were the protests then? Where were the voices now rallying for HCU?”

Minister Explains Questionable Projects

As per Minister Sridhar Babu, the Haritha Haaram project, touted as a green revolution, has increasingly come under scrutiny. The state claimed to have planted 219 crore saplings, but satellite data shows a decline in forest cover, according to the minister, who raised question regarding the use of fund allocated to the project. He further added that the Telangana Secretariat project saw 207 mature trees cut down in the name of administrative expansion, and also referred to Durgam Cheruvu, which was once a serene biodiversity zone.

“Take the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, for instance — a mega-failure that cost the state more than Rs 1 lakh crore, destroyed 8,000 acres of forest, and is now under investigation for corruption and technical collapse. It was, by all definitions, an ecological massacre. Yet, it met with eerie silence from the activist circles who now clutch banners at university gates. The Neopolis and Kokapet land auctions turned ecological zones into profit hubs, generating Rs 31,000 crore from just 26 land parcels. Biodiversity-rich tracts were cleared without pause. Still, no dharnas. No online outrage. No candle marches. That silence spoke volumes — and so does this sudden outburst. Even Haritha Haaram, glorified as a green revolution, is increasingly looking like a financial black hole. The state claimed to have planted 219 crore saplings, but satellite data shows a decline in forest cover. Where did the Rs 9,777 crore allocated to the project go? Where is the green cover that was promised?” the minister asserted.

The HCU Protests

The Congress minister has deemed the ongoing protests over HCU as political positioning than genuine environmental concern. He raised questions about the true intent behind the sudden outburst of activism, without consistent demands for accountability over past ecological disasters. He emphasised that if the outrage is real, it should extend to demanding accountability for Kaleshwaram, a forensic audit of Haritha Haaram, and explanations for Telangana's declining forest cover despite record plantation claims.

Cases Quashed Against Students

Earlier, the Telangana government decided to withdraw all cases filed against University of Hyderabad (HCU) students involved in protests over the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. The government asserted that the move aimed to reconcile with the students, who were allegedly misled by opposition parties' fake propaganda.

Notably, HCU students sparked nationwide attention with their vehement protests against the government's plan to auction 400 acres of land adjacent to the university for establishing IT parks. Despite the government's clarification that the land belongs to them and HCU has no say in it, students continued their agitation, leading to police lathi charges and arrests.

A ministerial committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met with HCU Teachers' Association and civil society groups to resolve the issue. The committee agreed to withdraw cases against students, including two in judicial custody, and consider withdrawing police presence from the campus, except for the contested 400-acre land.

