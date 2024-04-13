Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,337, officials said in Srinagar.

Four cases were reported from Jammu division while eight cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 81 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,504, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials also said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).