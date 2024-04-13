Updated March 25th, 2023 at 18:43 IST
12 people hurt, 30 houses damaged as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka
At least 12 people were injured and 30 houses damaged after a tornado hit the Bakenwala village in this Punjab district.
At least 12 people were injured and 30 houses damaged after a tornado hit the Bakenwala village in this Punjab district, officials said on Saturday.
The tornado also damaged standing crops in the fields and kinnow orchards, they said.
Bakenwala resident Gurmukh Singh said, "Villagers saw the tornado around 4 pm on Friday." It caused damage in a 2-2.5-km area, he said.
Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal, who visited the affected village, said the administration shifted those villagers whose houses were damaged to the local government school.
"The administration will also begin the process to assess the loss of property and crop that will be compensated by the government," Duggal said.
A video of the tornado wreaking havoc was widely circulated on social media.
The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Fazilka.
