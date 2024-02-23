English
Updated April 15th, 2022 at 19:22 IST

12 people, including five women, injured in road accident

Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said.

The injured included the drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station's SHO Hardev Preet Singh said.

All the injured, which included five women, were rushed to the Phagwara Civil Hospital, he added.

The accident occurred as the bus driver tried to overtake the truck wrongly, the SHO said, adding the truck fell into the roadside canal which luckily did not have much water.

The bus was going from Ludhiana to Hoshiarpur while the truck headed was coming from Rehana Jattan to Phagwara, SHO Singh said.

Action will be taken against the bus driver after recording the statements of injured passengers, he said.

Both the bus and the truck were impounded, he added. 

Published April 15th, 2022 at 19:22 IST

