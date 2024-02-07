Advertisement

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old girl allegedly took her own life by jumping from the balcony of her 29th-floor flat on Begur Road in Southeast Bengaluru's Hulimavu area on Wednesday. Cops reported that the minor had been grappling with depression, and no suicide note was discovered at the scene.

According to police, a security guard at the apartment complex heard a noise around 5 am and found the girl in a pool of blood. The guard promptly alerted members of the apartment association, who rushed the minor to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival.

The girl's mother had earlier noticed her outside her room at around 4:30 am. When questioned about why she was awake at such an early hour, the girl provided a vague response before returning to her room.

Confirming the incident as a suicide, the police mentioned the absence of a suicide note but revealed that the child had been dealing with depression. The postmortem has been conducted, and further details are not disclosed at this time.

