Gurugram: With an aim to effectively curb accidents resulting from traffic violations, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will install 125 cameras on the newly-inaugurated Dwarka Expressway and Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Strengthening its surveillance and traffic management, the NHAI has allotted a tender for installation of 125 cameras on both the Dwarka expressway and the Delhi-Gurugram expressway in a closed loop.

The NHAI said that these cameras will be part of the advanced traffic management system (ATMS). The system will be put in place by the Indian Highway Management Company Ltd, a sister concern of the NHAI. The entire system is expected to get ready in around four and five months. The control room for the traffic management will be set up at the toll plaza near Bajghera on the Dwarka expressway.

These cameras will be connected through a fibre cable. Both the Gurugram police and Delhi police will have access to the feeds from the control room. The advanced traffic management system will cover a 29 km stretch of the Dwarka expressway and 28 kilometres of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The expressway already has several cameras installed. Marshalls to guide the traffic on the highway.

The main features of the ATMS include a video surveillance system, speed display system, video incident detection system, traffic monitoring camera system, and enforcement system a common control room and other related facilities.

The Gurugram stretch of the Dwarka expressway was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, allowing commuters high speed access to both Gurugram and Delhi. However, several vehicle owners were found to be driving in the wrong direction and speeding in violation of rules.

