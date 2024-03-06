×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

12,683 Affected by Water Shortage in Thane’s Shahapur Compared to 9,871 Last Year, Report Suggests

Amid growing water crisis, the number of hamlets & villages affected by acute water shortage in Shahapur taluka of Thane district has gone up to 42 so far.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amid growing water crisis, the number of hamlets & villages affected by acute water shortage in Shahapur taluka of Thane district has gone up to 42 so far.
Amid growing water crisis, the number of hamlets & villages affected by acute water shortage in Shahapur taluka of Thane district has gone up to 42 so far. | Image:AP
Thane: Amid a growing water crisis in Maharashtra, the number of hamlets and villages affected by acute water shortage in the Shahapur taluka of Thane district has gone up to 42 so far, this year as compared to 26 in the corresponding period in 2023, leaving the local administrative officials scrambling to arrange for more water tankers, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The figures released by the Thane Zilla Parishad in its report on Wednesday suggest that till March 4 this year, the population affected by water shortage in the taluka stood at 12,683 as compared to 9,871 last year.

Eight villages and 34 hamlets were affected by acute water shortage this year as compared to eight villages and 18 hamlets in the corresponding period last year, the report further stated.

While a total of eight tankers were used last year to supply water to these affected villages and hamlets, the number has gone up to 15 this year.

The figures reveal that the count of the population affected by water scarcity till last week was 5,999 –  more than doubled to 12,683 within a week.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

