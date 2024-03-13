×

Updated May 8th, 2022 at 14:40 IST

13 AANLA militants surrender in Assam

Thirteen militants of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces on Sunday in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam
Image: ANI/Representative image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Diphu (Assam), May 8 (PTI) Thirteen militants of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces on Sunday in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said.

They deposited a cache of arms and ammunition, including automatic rifles, he said.

Top officers of the Assam Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles were present at the surrender programme in Bokajan police station, he said.

The militants laid down four AK series rifles, four pistols, one revolver and several rounds of ammunition, the officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state continued its peace march with the surrender of the militants.

The AANLA is currently in peace talks with the government. PTI CORR SSG SOM SOM

Published May 8th, 2022 at 14:40 IST

