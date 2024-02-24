Updated September 6th, 2021 at 10:16 IST
13 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in UP’s Shamli, 2 arrested
- India
- 1 min read
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Thirteen cartons of liquor allegedly smuggled from neighbouring Haryana were seized from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
Two alleged smugglers – Manoj Kumar and Sandeep – were arrested.
During interrogation, they revealed that the liquor from Sonipat district in Haryana was to be sold in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said.
The duo was caught on Sunday evening during checking of vehicles at Kairana in Shamli district, they said.
The car in which they were travelling had fake registration plates and has been seized, police said. PTI COR RHL
Published September 6th, 2021 at 10:16 IST
