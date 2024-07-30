Published 22:01 IST, July 30th 2024
13 Cases of Zika Virus Infection Till Jul 22 This Year: RS Member Anupriya Patel
Thirteen cases of Zika virus, 3 from Karnataka and 10 from Maharashtra were reported till July 22 this year, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
13 Cases of Zika Virus Infection Till Jul 22 This Year, Says RS Member Anupriya Patel | Image: Unsplash( Representative Image)
