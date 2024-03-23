×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 18th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

13 Covid cases in Odisha

13 Covid cases in Odisha

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) Odisha recorded 13 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no new fatality for a fortnight, the health department said.

There are 123 active COVID-19 cases and eight more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

Advertisement

The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 14,295 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged three infections and zero death on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,327, including 12,79,025 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG

Advertisement

Published May 18th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

a few seconds ago
File Photo of Nikhil Kumar

Big Blow to INDI

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant back

a few seconds ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Pakistan

a few seconds ago
Moscow closes schools, puts public events on hold as shooting suspects remain at large

Moscow Schools Closed

5 minutes ago
Noida Metro To Commence From 2 PM On Holi

Noida Metro Timing

13 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

13 minutes ago
Govt Extends Ban on Onion Exports to Keep Domestic Prices in Check

Ban on Onion Exports

14 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Amazon

Amazon India seller fee

19 minutes ago
World Cooperation Economic Forum

WCopEF educational plans

24 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

27 minutes ago
Toxic cast

Toxic Casting Rumours

34 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki

MSIL acquisition in AI

35 minutes ago
Denim for summer season

Denim For Summer

36 minutes ago
The Art Of Origami

The Art Of Origami

39 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

39 minutes ago
National Women's Boxing Championship

Sub junior nationals

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo