Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) Odisha recorded 13 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no new fatality for a fortnight, the health department said.

There are 123 active COVID-19 cases and eight more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 14,295 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged three infections and zero death on Tuesday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,327, including 12,79,025 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG