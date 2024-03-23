Updated May 18th, 2022 at 14:57 IST
13 Covid cases in Odisha
Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) Odisha recorded 13 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no new fatality for a fortnight, the health department said.
There are 123 active COVID-19 cases and eight more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.
The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 14,295 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.
The state had logged three infections and zero death on Tuesday.
The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.
The tally rose to 12,88,327, including 12,79,025 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG
Published May 18th, 2022 at 14:57 IST
