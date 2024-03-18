×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

13 Female MBBS Students in Delhi Accuse Assistant Professor of Physical Harassment

 A shocking incident of exploitation of women MBBS students of Ambedkar Medical Hospital in New Delhi’s Rohini area has come to light.

Reported by: Nikita Sahay
Child sexual abuse
13 Female MBBS Students of Delhi College Accuse Assistant Professor of Physical Harassment | Image:Unsplash/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking incident of exploitation of women MBBS students of Ambedkar Medical Hospital in New Delhi’s Rohini area has come to light. 

A major furore has broken out as the students of the medical college have accused Assistant Professor Salim Sheikh of alleged physical harassment. Various Hindu Sangathans and MBBS students of the college are sitting outside the college premises to protest against the said Assistant Professor and others involved in the incident.

Advertisement

According to Subhash Rathi from Sarv Samaj Sangathan, “It is shameful how our daughters and future doctors of our country have been physically harassed over the years by the faculty members of this college in the name of giving marks over practical exams. Some of the daughters were brave enough to come out upfront and narrate their ordeal of how despite their hard work, they had to comply with these so-called shameful faculty members and the main accused Salim Sheikh. Daughters also shared how in some cases, their videos were recorded and they were forced to give in to more such demands by different members involved in this racket. Two FIRs have been already registered in this case and none of these criminals will be spared."

According to reports, despite making police complaints, no actions were taken and finally, the women students approached the Sarv Samaj Sangathan; heavy security has been deployed by the Delhi Police on the premises. 

Advertisement

On February 22, an FIR was filed against the said Assistant Professor. He was arrested and a charge sheet was also filed against him. Reportedly, the professor is out on bail and still teaching the students and the Hindu Sangathans are demanding his removal from his position till the case is on.

Some of the complainants have also gone ahead and compared this shocking incident to the Sandeshkhali crisis.

Advertisement

The students raised slogans against the professor and vehemently demanded his arrest. According to sources, on January 31, during the practical tests, the professor allegedly tried to inappropriately touch the female students. Not just that, he also went ahead and allegedly threatened the students with unpleasant consequences in case they chose to speak up.

Based on complaints registered by the students, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 154 A of CrPC. So far, reportedly 13 MBBS students have approached the police and the case is on. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attem

5 minutes ago
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.

lightning strike

8 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

9 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

11 minutes ago
accident

bus accident in Kerala

14 minutes ago
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration

Mushfiqur MOCKS Sri Lanka

15 minutes ago
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj's advice to Nadeem

19 minutes ago
Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of Beathoven.ai and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO

Beatoven.ai raises $1.3 m

23 minutes ago
BRS

ED's Claim on K Kavitha

24 minutes ago
The Crew

Kriti On Filming Naina

25 minutes ago
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz

Vindu On First Wife

28 minutes ago
Gold

Gold dips slightly

31 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

32 minutes ago
Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

Government greenlights EV

33 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian

Hurley On Sex Scene

33 minutes ago
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.

PDP, NC At Loggerheads

34 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

PM Modi to Putin

36 minutes ago
Reckitt

Reckitt slump slim down

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education4 hours ago

  2. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  3. K'taka: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo