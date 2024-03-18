13 Female MBBS Students in Delhi Accuse Assistant Professor of Physical Harassment

Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking incident of exploitation of women MBBS students of Ambedkar Medical Hospital in New Delhi’s Rohini area has come to light.

A major furore has broken out as the students of the medical college have accused Assistant Professor Salim Sheikh of alleged physical harassment. Various Hindu Sangathans and MBBS students of the college are sitting outside the college premises to protest against the said Assistant Professor and others involved in the incident.

Advertisement

According to Subhash Rathi from Sarv Samaj Sangathan, “It is shameful how our daughters and future doctors of our country have been physically harassed over the years by the faculty members of this college in the name of giving marks over practical exams. Some of the daughters were brave enough to come out upfront and narrate their ordeal of how despite their hard work, they had to comply with these so-called shameful faculty members and the main accused Salim Sheikh. Daughters also shared how in some cases, their videos were recorded and they were forced to give in to more such demands by different members involved in this racket. Two FIRs have been already registered in this case and none of these criminals will be spared."

According to reports, despite making police complaints, no actions were taken and finally, the women students approached the Sarv Samaj Sangathan; heavy security has been deployed by the Delhi Police on the premises.

Advertisement

On February 22, an FIR was filed against the said Assistant Professor. He was arrested and a charge sheet was also filed against him. Reportedly, the professor is out on bail and still teaching the students and the Hindu Sangathans are demanding his removal from his position till the case is on.

Some of the complainants have also gone ahead and compared this shocking incident to the Sandeshkhali crisis.

Advertisement

The students raised slogans against the professor and vehemently demanded his arrest. According to sources, on January 31, during the practical tests, the professor allegedly tried to inappropriately touch the female students. Not just that, he also went ahead and allegedly threatened the students with unpleasant consequences in case they chose to speak up.

Based on complaints registered by the students, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 154 A of CrPC. So far, reportedly 13 MBBS students have approached the police and the case is on.

Advertisement