13 Held After Delhi Police Crime Branch Bust Interstate Racket, Recover Rs 1.5 Crore

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an interstate gang that was involved in the theft and sale of mobile tower equipment. Following the major bust, at least two kingpins along with 13 associates have been arrested in connection with the case.

As per reports, after the arrest of the accused, at least 33 RRUs (Radio Remote Units) 20 BBUs, 15 Jio batteries, and two RSP cards, among others have been recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the crime branch also managed to seize one Ford Figo car and one scooty that was used for carrying out the crime.

The theft came to the fore when the customers faced problems in making calls and using the Internet, following which an investigation was launched and the gang involved in the theft was recognised after a thorough probe.

Advertisement

Following the probe, the kingpins of the gang Nazim and Salman who were allegedly involved in purchasing stolen RRUs/BBUs from various persons and hiding the same in their godown situated in Delhi's Rohini were identified. Reportedly, they made money after selling these purchased items at higher prices to other people.

The syndicate was busted after the cops received a tip-off about the purchase racket, following which one Sunny Rajput and Salman were apprehended and one RRU was recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

Furthermore, raids were also carried out in Salman's shop in Rohini and 12 RRYs, 3 BBUs, 2 RSO cards, one Radio and 20 bundles of tower cables were recovered. The cops also managed to get hold of Nazim who was later arrested from Muzaffarnagar.

Upon questioning, Nazim stated that he used to sell stolen RRU/BBU to other accused and make money. Another accused Sunny stated that as he was an Airtel company employee, he had expertise in installing and uninstalling RRUs and BBUs, following which he carried out the crime with other accused.

Advertisement

Following the probe, the accused revealed that they carried out the crime in a bid to earn easy money and make ends meet.