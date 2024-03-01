Advertisement

Jalpaiguri (WB), Apr 23 (PTI) Thirteen people, alleged to be illegal Rohingya immigrants, were apprehended at the New Jalpaiguri railway station in north Bengal, police said.

Among them were six children and two women, a senior police officer said.

They had arrived at the New Jalpaiguri station in two groups from New Delhi and Jammu on Friday evening to catch a train to Assam when the Government Railway Police (GRP) spotted them, he said.

After questioning, they were apprehended and a case filed under The Foreigners Act, he added.

"They were on the way to Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, via Assam and Tripura," the officer said. PTI SCH SOM SOM