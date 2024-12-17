Published 14:52 IST, December 17th 2024
13 Towns in Odisha Record Minimum Temp Below 10 Degree Celsius
Thirteen towns in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district being the coldest place in the state.
Bhubaneswar: Thirteen towns in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district being the coldest place in the state at 4.7 degree Celsius, the Met office here said on Tuesday.
The minimum temperature at Rourkela was 5.7 degree Celsius followed by Similiguda in Koraput district at 7.2.
Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 Celsius, Sundargarh 8.6, Keonjhar 8.9, while Angul, Bhawanipatna, Kirei, Chiplima and Nabarangpur recorded 9 degree Celsius respectively and Bhadrak 9.5, it said.
The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperature of 13.6 degree Celsius and 12.5 degree Celsius respectively.
