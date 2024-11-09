Published 20:08 IST, November 9th 2024
13-Year-Old Girl Takes Her Life After Family Couldn’t Afford Lehenga for Chhath Puja in UP's Ballia
A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ballia district because her family did not get a lehenga made for her for the Chhath puja.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
13-year-old girl commits suicide in UP's Ballia | Image: PTI
