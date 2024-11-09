sb.scorecardresearch
  • 13-Year-Old Girl Takes Her Life After Family Couldn’t Afford Lehenga for Chhath Puja in UP's Ballia

Published 20:08 IST, November 9th 2024

13-Year-Old Girl Takes Her Life After Family Couldn’t Afford Lehenga for Chhath Puja in UP's Ballia

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ballia district because her family did not get a lehenga made for her for the Chhath puja.

13-year-old girl commits suicide in UP's Ballia
13-year-old girl commits suicide in UP's Ballia | Image: PTI
