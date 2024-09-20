Published 19:02 IST, September 20th 2024
13-Yr-Old Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Mathura After Drinking Spiked Water, Thrown on Road
A 13-year-old teenager was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a moving car in Mathura, after which she was thrown out on the side of a road.
13-Yr-Old Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Mathura After Drinking Spiked Water, Thrown on Road | Image: Shutterstock
