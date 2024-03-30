×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 17th, 2022 at 09:26 IST

138 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 deaths

138 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) Thane has reported 138 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,07,563, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,855, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Wednesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

Advertisement

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,214, while the death toll has reached 3,391, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2022 at 09:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

'Matter is Settled...': D

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 Update

6 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth

Srikanth Biopic Update

10 minutes ago
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem

Hyderabad Brawl Haleem

13 minutes ago
Gavaskar and Shastri react to Kohli-Gambhir hug

Gavaskar and Shatri

14 minutes ago
Divyenndu in Mirzapur

Divyenndu In Mirzapur 3

14 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

14 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 1

16 minutes ago
Enforcement Directorate

Money-Laundering Case

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli after RCB vs KKR match

'Drop yourself Virat'

26 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

AI Supercomputer Project

26 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut Schools Gandhi

28 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

33 minutes ago
Ghaziabad Accident: 2 Dead, Including a Student, After School Van Collides With Dumper

Ghaziabad Accident

38 minutes ago
Luxury business jet

FAA grants certification

44 minutes ago
Dollar Regains Ground Following Fed Minutes

Odd Washington deal

an hour ago
Govt allows 110 firms to import laptops

US on India's regulation

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  5. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo