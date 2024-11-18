Published 16:41 IST, November 18th 2024
14 Flights Diverted to Jaipur, Dehradun As Poor Air Quality Hits Air Traffic Operations In Delhi
As the air quality worsens in the national capital, resulting in poor visibility, a total of 14 flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport
14 flights diverted after Delhi encounters poor visibility | Image: PTI
