sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 14 Flights Diverted to Jaipur, Dehradun As Poor Air Quality Hits Air Traffic Operations In Delhi

Published 16:41 IST, November 18th 2024

14 Flights Diverted to Jaipur, Dehradun As Poor Air Quality Hits Air Traffic Operations In Delhi

As the air quality worsens in the national capital, resulting in poor visibility, a total of 14 flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
14 flights diverted after Delhi encounters poor visibility
14 flights diverted after Delhi encounters poor visibility | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:41 IST, November 18th 2024