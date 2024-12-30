15 Delhi Bound Trains Running Late Due Dense Fog | Check Full List

New Delhi: According to Indian Railways, As many as 15 trains from the various parts of the country to Delhi were running late on Monday, December 30, due to dense fog conditions and poor visibility.

Reports show that delays are ranging from 32 to 740 minutes. For example, the Nagpur AC Express (train number 22126), which was supposed to reach Delhi at 10:50 am, is now delayed by 740 minutes.

Train number 12311 from Kolkata—Netaji Express, which is expected to reach Delhi at 20:55 pm, is late by 123 minutes.

Here is a list of trains that are running late:

Delhi airport issues advisory for passengers

Earlier, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory informing passengers that flights not compliant with Category III (CAT III) may experience disruptions due to fog. Additionally, it urged travellers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.