Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) Around 15 lakh farmers of West Bengal were not getting benefits of the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme’, State Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee claimed on Monday.

Chatterjee also apprised Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar about “this exclusion” during a virtual meeting on Monday.

"We had uploaded names of around 46 lakh farmers but the Centre has informed that 38 lakh were eligible to get direct bank transfer of Rs 6,000 per annum.

“We, however, found that the number is around 23 lakh. Hence, 15 lakh farmers from Bengal, who got enlisted, were not receiving benefits of the scheme," he told reporters here.

Asserting that West Bengal’s 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme is better than the central programme, he said over 66 lakh farmers are being benefited by the state government initiative.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. PTI SCH RBT RBT