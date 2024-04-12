Updated March 4th, 2022 at 19:32 IST
15-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan
15-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Friday.
The victim lodged a complaint at Malarna Dungar police station on Friday, they said.
Advertisement
Station House Officer (SHO) Dhanraj said an FIR has been registered against accused Ramnaresh, Dinesh and Indraj and others under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
No arrests have been made so far and the matter is being investigated, he said. PTI SDA DIV DIV
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2022 at 19:32 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.