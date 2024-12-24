15-Year-Old Girl Transfers Rs 80 Lakh to Blackmailers; Gurugram Police Nab 3

Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested three people for allegedly extorting Rs 80 lakh from a 15-year-old girl, who transferred it from her grandmother's bank account, by threatening to post her objectionable photographs online, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said that the accused befriended the girl, a student of Class 10, and captured her objectionable pictures during their calls. They coerced her into paying the money by threatening to post her pictures online.

Following this, the girl transferred around Rs 80 lakh to different bank accounts from February to December from her grandmother's account which she had received in exchange for land acquisition, police said.

However, even after receiving the money, the accused repeatedly blackmailed her. She told her tuition teacher who informed the family and they approached the police.