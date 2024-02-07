150 Children Taken Ill After Midday Meal in Bettiah School

. The school, with a total enrollment of 443 children, is now at the center of an unfolding health crisis. | Image: Shutterstock

Bettiah: A sudden health emergency has gripped the Government Upgraded Middle School in Bihar’s Bettiah, as 150 children experienced a sharp deterioration in health after consuming the mid-day meal. All affected students have been rushed to the sub-divisional hospital for urgent medical attention. Shockingly, every student, except those in class one, had partaken in the meal. Some of the sick children have been transferred to different hospitals, with the condition of two students reported as critical. Most of the affected children are now under treatment at CHC Ramnagar. The school, with a total enrollment of 443 children, is now at the center of an unfolding health crisis.

Anguish and Panic Among Families

Families of the ailing students are in a state of panic and distress, expressing anger over the delay in official response at the hospital. Parents are directing their frustration towards the alleged negligence of the NGO responsible for preparing the meals, attributing the health deterioration of the children to substandard food quality.

Notably, this incident bears eerie similarities to a previous episode in June 2023 when 100 children fell ill at Government Middle School, Narwal Barwal, Bagaha, after consuming food provided by an NGO. This earlier case is currently under investigation by the Human Rights Commission.

As the current situation unfolds, authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mid-day meal, addressing concerns over food safety and the well-being of the students in Bettiah.