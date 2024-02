Advertisement

Gallantry Awards 2024: On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards to 80 Armed Forces personnel, including 12 posthumous. These include six Kirti Chakras, including three posthumous — 16 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Captain Anshuman Singh, Army Medical Corps, 26TH battalion Punjab Regiment, Havaldar Abdul Majid of 9 Para Special Forces unit and Sepoy Pawan Kumar of 55 Rashtriya Rifles (Grenadiers) awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award - Kirti Chakra, posthumously.

Indian Army’s Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Central Army Commander Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day. Indian Air Force’s Maintenance Command chief Air Marshal Vibhas Pande awarded PVSM.

S No RANK & NAME SERVICE KIRTI CHAKRA 1. IC-78103L MAJOR DIGVIJAY SINGH RAWAT, 21ST BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 2. SS-45933F MAJOR DEEPENDRA VIKRAM BASNET, 4TH BATTALION, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 3. MS-20323K CAPTAIN ANSHUMAN SINGH, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS, 26TH BATTALION, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 4. 4576018L HAVILDAR PAWAN KUMAR YADAV, 21ST BATTALION, THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 5. 9114288Y HAVILDAR ABDUL MAJID, 9TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 6. 2710816W SEPOY PAWAN KUMAR, THE GRENADIERS, 55THBATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY SHAURYA CHAKRA 1. IC-76640X MAJOR MANEO FRANCIS PF, 21ST BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 2. SS-47915X MAJOR AMANDEEP JAKHAR, 4TH BATTALION, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 3. IC-83609N CAPTAIN MV PRANJAL, 63 THE CORPS OF SIGNALS, 63RDBATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 4. IC-86211K CAPTAIN AKSHAT UPADHYAY, 20TH BATTALION, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY 5. JC-573009A NAIB SUBEDAR BARIA SANJAY KUMAR BHAMAR SINH, 21ST BATTALION, THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 6. G/95821X HAVILDAR SANJAY KUMAR, 9 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 7. G/5031618P RIFLEMAN ALOK RAO, 18 ASSAM RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 8. SHRI PARSHOTAM KUMAR, C/O 63RD BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY (CIVILIAN) 9. 09883-K LIEUTENANT BIMAL RANJAN BEHERA NAVY 10. 29507 WING COMMANDER SHAILESH SINGH, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 11. 36810 FLIGHT LIEUTENANT HRISHIKESH JAYAN KARUTHEDATH, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 12. 11225 ASSISTANT COMMANDANT BIBHOR KUMAR SINGH, 205 COBRA CRPF 13. JKPS116050 DY SP MOHAN LAL J&K POLICE 14. EXK022280 ASSISTANT SUB INSPECTOR AMIT RAINA J&K POLICE 15. ARP995924 SUB INSPECTOR FAROZ AHMAD DAR J&K POLICE 16. ARP182381 CONSTABLE VARUN SINGH J&K POLICE SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. IC-67551X LIEUTENANT COLONEL VARUN CHAUDHARY, 662 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (RECONNAISSANCE & OBSERVATION) ARMY 2. IC-68161F LIEUTENANT COLONEL G VIJAYA RAJAN, 207 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) ARMY 3. IC-69987F LIEUTENANT COLONEL ABHISHEK JOSHI, 662 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (RECONNAISSANCE & OBSERVATION) ARMY 4. IC-72206N LIEUTENANT COLONEL ANUJ SHARMA, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 40TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 5. IC-72421Y MAJOR JAIVEER SINGH, 203 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) ARMY 6. IC-74900Y MAJOR VIVEK KUMAR SINGH, 1ST BATTALION, THE 3RDGORKHA RIFLES ARMY 7. IC-74937A MAJOR DEEPAK KUMAR KATARIA, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 16 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 8. IC-76936W MAJOR ABHIMANYU SIROHI, THE CORPS OF ENGNEERS, 666 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (RECONNAISSANCE & OBSERVATION) ARMY 9. IC-77210A MAJOR DIXANT KUMAR GUPTA, 246 FIELD REGIMENT ARMY 10. IC-78550P MAJOR TUFAIL AHMED, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 207 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) ARMY 11. IC-78657K MAJOR SUMUKH M S, 16TH BATTALION, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 12. IC-79032F MAJOR MOHIT SANGWAN, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, 16 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 13. IC-79677K MAJOR GOVIND SINGH, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES, 57TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 14. IC-80181F MAJOR NAVEEN JANU, 3RD BATTALION, THE 8TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 15. IC-81698Y MAJOR DHANANJAY KUMAR, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES, 43RD BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 16. IC-82518X MAJOR AVITOSH SINGH TOMAR, 12TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 17. IC-82652H MAJOR SAURABH THAPA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILERRY, 10 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 18. IC-82676M MAJOR ROHIT JOSHI, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 39TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 19. IC-84254A MAJOR MANIK SATI, 20TH BATTALION, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY 20. SS-47264M MAJOR ABHIMANYU SHARMA, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 9 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 21. IC-82759X CAPTAIN JAYDEEP SINGH RAWAT, THE JAT REGIMENT, 45TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 22. IC-83988P CAPTAIN SOIBA MANINGBA RANGNAMEI, THE BIHAR REGIMENT, 22 ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 23. IC-84541K CAPTAIN SHUBHAM GUPTA, 9TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 24. IC-85485H CAPTAIN VIMANYU TYAGI, 2ND BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCE) ARMY 25. JC-472231A SUBEDAR HARVIR SINGH, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES, 57TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 26. JC-523357L SUBEDAR NARESH KUMAR, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 40TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 27. JC-424154Y NAIB SUBEDAR KULDEEP SINGH, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY, 16TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 28. JC-454211K NAIB SUBEDAR SULTAN SINGH, THE GRENADIERS, 39TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 29. JC-NYA-4195267L NAIB SUBEDAR PAWAN SAWANT, 16TH BATTALION, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 30. 13626760X HAVILDAR NARENDER KUMAR, 1ST BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 31. 13626843H HAVILDAR NEELAM SINGH, 9TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 32. 3201202A HAVILDAR JITENDRA PAL SINGH, 20TH BATTALION, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY 33. 3409952X HAVILDAR BALWINDER SINGH, 4TH BATTALION, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 34. 4576473N HAVILDAR PAWAN KUMAR, 21ST BATTALION, THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 35. 5050596W HAVILDAR PHUP DORJEE BHUTIA, THE 11TH GORKHA RIFLES, 1 SIKKIM SCOUTS ARMY 36. 9108628A HAVILDAR SHABEER AHMED SHEIKH, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY, 2ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 37. 9927927P HAVILDAR STANZIN TSAPAK, 5TH BATTALION, THE LADAKH SCOUTS ARMY 38. 13629119K NAIK PADMA RIGZEN, 9TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 39. 15501430L NAIK HEM RAJ, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 55THBATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 40. 19003541X NAIK HARVINDAR SINGH, 4TH BATTALION, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 41. 3205970Y NAIK JASAVEER SINGH, 20TH BATTALION, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY 42. 4374707K NAIK LALHMANGAIHSANGA CHINZAH, 1ST BATTALION, THE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY 43. 15717577P LANCE NAIK HARISH CHANDRA NAIN, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS, 59TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 44. 4207184P LANCE NAIK SANJAY BISHT 9TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 45. 4490974K LANCE NAIK KULWANT SINGH, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, 49TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 46. 12984723X SEPOY MOHD MAQBOOL SOFI, 163 INFANTRY BATTALION (THE TERRITORIAL ARMY) ARMY 47. 3217343Y SEPOY ABDUL QUDUS, THE JAT REGIMENT, 45TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 48. 4591889H SEPOY CHETAN KALLAPPA SARAPURE, THE MAHAR REGIMENT, 1ST BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 49. 17029915N CRAFTSMAN PABBALLA ANIL, THE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS, 207 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 50. 2713812L GRENADIER GOVIND, THE GRENADIERS, 29TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 51. 13785699L RIFLEMAN CHUNI LAL, 2ND BATTALION, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY 52. 5761756X RIFLEMAN DHIRENDRA SINGH DHAMI, 3RD BATTALION, THE 8TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 53. 16032927X PARATROOPER SACHIN LAUR 2ND BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY NAO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. 08159-T LIEUTENANT COMMANDER BHASKAR RAJVANSHI NAVY VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) 1. 21218 GROUP CAPTAIN PANKAJ GUPTA, FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) AIR FORCE 2. 26730 WING COMMANDER VISHAL LAKESH, ADMINISTRATION AIR FORCE 3. 29204 WING COMMANDER MOMIN MOHAMMED HAFEEZULLA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 4. 34919 SQUADRON LEADER NIKITA MALHOTRA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-42273K LIEUTENANT GENERAL BASANT KUMAR REPSWAL, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS ARMY 2. IC-42298W LIEUTENANT GENERAL UPENDRA DWIVEDI, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 3. IC-42336F LIEUTENANT GENERAL AJAI KUMAR SINGH, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 4. IC-42387P LIEUTENANT GENERAL SURINDER SINGH MAHAL, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMOURED CORPS (RETIRED) ARMY 5. IC-42794X LIEUTENANT GENERAL MV SUCHINDRA KUMAR, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, YUDH SEVA MEDAL**, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 6. IC-43245K LIEUTENANT GENERAL NS RAJA SUBRAMANI, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 7. IC-43252A LIEUTENANT GENERAL KULBHUSHAN H GAWAS, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY 8. IC-43262K LIEUTENANT GENERAL ARUN ANANTHANARAYAN, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 9. IC-43285L LIEUTENANT GENERAL DEVENDRA PRATAP PANDEY, UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 10. IC-43295P LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAVIN KHOSLA, UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL,VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL,THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) ARMY 11. IC-43444X LIEUTENANT GENERAL P GOPALAKRISHNA MENON, UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 12. IC-43684P LIEUTENANT GENERAL JAGDISH BALIRAM CHAUDHARI, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 13. IC-43710L LIEUTENANT GENERAL TARUN KUMAR AICH, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 14. IC-43771H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SUBRAMANIAN MOHAN, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY 15. IC-43796P LIEUTENANT GENERAL SAMIR GUPTA, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 16. MR-04902M LIEUTENANT GENERAL ASHOK KUMAR JINDAL, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED) ARMY 17. MR-05712M LIEUTENANT GENERAL AJITH NILAKANTAN, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 18. IC-44038K MAJOR GENERAL H DHARMARAJAN, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL**, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 19. IC-44473Y MAJOR GENERAL RAVI MURUGAN, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY 20. 50884-W VICE ADMIRAL SANDEEP NAITHANI, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL NAVY 21. 02904-Z VICE ADMIRAL DINESH KUMAR TRIPATHI, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, NAO SENA MEDAL NAVY 22. 03371-K VICE ADMIRAL SANJAY MAHINDRU, NAO SENA MEDAL NAVY 23. 17358 AIR MARSHAL CHALAPATI JONNALAGEDDA, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, ADC FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) AIR FORCE 24. 17647 AIR MARSHAL VIBHAS PANDE, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE 25. 17699 AIR MARSHAL VIKRAM SINGH, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) AIR FORCE 26. 17726 AIR MARSHAL B CHANDRA SEKHAR, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) AIR FORCE 27. 17853 AIR MARSHAL R RADHISH, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VAYU SENA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 28. 18253 AIR MARSHAL RAVI GOPAL KRISHNA KAPOOR, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, VAYU SENA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 29. IC-42390P LT GEN MADHAVAN UNNIKRISHNAN NAIR, AVSM, SM, NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY COORDINATOR, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SECRETARIAT ARMY 30. IC-43370N LT GEN JOHNSON P MATHEW, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, CISC, HQ IDS ARMY 31. IC-44504N LT GEN GURBIRPAL SINGH, AVSM, VSM, DG NCC ARMY UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-47603F LIEUTENANT GENERAL VIRESH PRATAP SINGH KAUSHIK, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 33 CORPS ARMY 2. IC-48067W LIEUTENANT GENERAL RASHIM BALI, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTERS 14 CORPS ARMY 3. IC-48085Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANISH MOHAN ERRY, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTERS 4 CORPS ARMY 4. IC-48389W LIEUTENANT GENERAL HARJEET SINGH SAHI, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 3 CORPS ARMY BAR TO ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-42958H LIEUTENANT GENERAL S HARIMOHAN IYER, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 2. IC-43223L MAJOR GENERAL RAJESH KUMAR JHA, ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS (RETIRED) ARMY ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-42400N LIEUTENANT GENERAL TUMUL VARMA, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY 2. IC-42781A LIEUTENANT GENERAL ULHAS VEERAPPA TALUR, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY 3. IC-42792M LIEUTENANT GENERAL AJAY KUMAR SURI, THE ARMY AVIATION ARMY 4. IC-43297A LIEUTENANT GENERAL JAGMOHAN SINGH SIDANA, THE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY 5. IC-43655A LIEUTENANT GENERAL K VINOD KUMAR, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY 6. IC-43858K LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANJIT KUMAR, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY 7. IC-47023M LIEUTENANT GENERAL NAVNEET SINGH SARNA, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 8. IC-47076L LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAKESH KAPOOR, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY 9. IC-47079Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJAY SETHI, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY ORDNANCE CORPS ARMY 10. IC-48050H LIEUTENANT GENERAL VIPUL SHINGHAL, SENA MEDAL, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY 11. IC-48427F LIEUTENANT GENERAL ARVIND WALIA, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 12. IC-43702M MAJOR GENERAL PATANJALI RAHUL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE (RETIRED) ARMY 13. IC-46701P MAJOR GENERAL VAKAMULLA HARIHARAN, SENA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 14. IC-47213Y MAJOR GENERAL ASHOK KUMAR, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 15. IC-48219M MAJOR GENERAL VINOD TOM MATHEW, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 16. IC-48510Y MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEP SINGH, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY 17. IC-48749F MAJOR GENERAL ANOOP SHINGHAL, SENA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 18. IC-48923H MAJOR GENERAL SANJIV SHARMA, SENA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY 19. IC-48957W MAJOR GENERAL GURPREET SINGH, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 20. IC-48963K MAJOR GENERAL PANKAJ MALHOTRA, SENA MEDAL, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY 21. IC-49200A MAJOR GENERAL PRIT PAL SINGH, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY 22. IC-49473H MAJOR GENERAL RAJAN SHARAWAT, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 23. IC-49680P MAJOR GENERAL VIKAS LAKHERA, SENA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 24. IC-49870F MAJOR GENERAL CHARANJIT SINGH MANN, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY 25. IC-49926H MAJOR GENERAL VIJAY KUMAR PUROHIT, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 26. IC-50080Y MAJOR GENERAL YASHPAL SINGH AHLAWAT, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, SENA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 27. IC-50226F MAJOR GENERAL AJAY KUMAR SINGH, SENA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 28. IC-50765X MAJOR GENERAL GIRISH KALIA, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 29. MR-05515K MAJOR GENERAL BHUPESH KUMAR GOYAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 30. JC-572305Y SUBEDAR SABLE AVINASH MUKUND, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, 5TH BATTALION, THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 31. 75408-F SURGEON VICE ADMIRAL ARTI SARIN, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL NAVY 32. 03371-K VICE ADMIRAL SANJAY BHALLA, NAO SENA MEDAL NAVY 33. 03482-N VICE ADMIRAL VINEET MCCARTY NAVY 34. 03597-H VICE ADMIRAL AN PRAMOD NAVY 35. 03594-T VICE ADMIRAL GURCHARAN SINGH, NAO SENA MEDAL NAVY 36. 41392-Y REAR ADMIRAL DEEPAK KUMAR GOSWAMI NAVY 37. 51116-Y REAR ADMIRAL R VIJAY SEKHAR, NAO SENA MEDAL NAVY 38. 18324 AIR MARSHAL PRABAL KANTI GHOSH, ADMINISTRATION AIR FORCE 39. 18539 AIR MARSHAL AJAY KUMAR ARORA, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 40. 18781 AIR MARSHAL AWADHESH KUMAR BHARTI, VAYU SENA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 41. 18787 AIR MARSHAL SEETHEPALLI SHRINIVAS, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 42. 20186 AIR VICE MARSHAL JAGJEET SINGH BHALLA, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 43. 20491 AIR VICE MARSHAL JASVIR SINGH MANN, VAYU SENA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 44. 20743 AIR VICE MARSHAL PHILIP THOMAS, VAYU SENA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 45. 22525 AIR COMMODORE MANSIJ LAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 46. 22666 AIR COMMODORE PANKAJ KUMAR SRIVASTAVA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 47. 22916 AIR COMMODORE ANAND SONDHI, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 48. 22920 AIR COMMODORE MUKESH KUMAR YADAV, VAYU SENA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 49. 22925 AIR COMMODORE PRADEEP ARUN SHAH VAYU SENA MEDAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 50. GO-1993W ADGBR RAM KUMAR DHIMAN, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL BRDB 51. IC-44065N LT GEN MANJINDER SINGH, YSM, VSM, DCIDS (POLICY PLANNING & FORCE DEVELOPMENT), HQ IDS ARMY 52. MR-05385M LT GEN SARAT CHANDRA DASH, YSM, VSM**, DCIDS (MEDICAL), HQ IDS ARMY 53. MR-05688F LT GEN NARENDRA KOTWAL, SM, VSM, DIRECTOR & COMMANDANT AFMC PUNE ARMY 54. IC-44729W MAJ GEN PS SEHRAWAT, SM**, ADG, HQ DGNCC ARMY 55. IC-52426W BRIG GAURAV SINGH KARKI, VSM, CE (P) HIMANK, HQ CE (P) HIMANK BRO ARMY 56. MR-06329A BRIGADIER AMRESH GHAI, CONSULTANT & HEAD OF DEPARTMENT (ORTHOPEDICS), BASE HOSPITAL DELHI CANTT ARMY 57. 03136-A REAR ADM SANJAY ROYE, VSM, CSO (SV) STRAT OPS & CSO (ADM), HQ SFC NAVY 58. 18575-S AIR MARSHAL JEETENDRA MISHRA, VSM, FLYING (PILOT), DCIDS (DOT), HQ IDS AIR FORCE 59. 0225-L SHRI RAKESH PAL, PTM, TM, DG COAST GUARD ICG YUDH SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-53553X BRIGADIER TAPAS KUMAR MISRA, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, HEADQUARTERS 268 INFANTRY BRIGADE ARMY 2. IC-54360K BRIGADIER BANIT SINGH NEGI, THE MAHAR REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 118 (INDEPENDENT) INFANTRY BRIGADE GROUP ARMY 3. IC-55543M BRIGADIER MICHAEL D'SOUZA, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 27 SECTOR ASSAM RIFLES ARMY 4. IC-63824X COLONEL MANISH RAMESH LANJEKAR, 15TH BATTALION, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 5. IC-64526N COLONEL ARUN TOM SEBASTIAN, SENA MEDAL, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 6. IC-67510N COLONEL WAKNIS HRISHIKESH AJIT, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 52ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 7. IC-68580Y COLONEL JOHN DANIEL, 12TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 8. 25864 GROUP CAPTAIN SAMEER SHARMA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 9. 27749 WING COMMANDER VINIT VIJAY MARWADKAR, ADMINISTRATION/FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 10. 28775 WING COMMANDER ANURAG SAXENA, LOGISTICS AIR FORCE BAR TO SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. IC-48525F MAJOR GENERAL VIKAS ROHELLA, SENA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 2. IC-48643P MAJOR GENERAL SUDHIR KUMAR SHARMA, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 3. IC-53934Y BRIGADIER YASHDEEP SANGWAN, SENA MEDAL, THE MADRAS REGIMENT ARMY 4. IC-54003F BRIGADIER NAGARAJ MOHAN BENDIGERI, SENA MEDAL, THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY 5. IC-54412P BRIGADIER VEDPAL YADAV, SENA MEDAL, THE NAGA REGIMENT ARMY 6. IC-51506F BRIGADIER SAUMYA BANERJEE, SENA MEDAL, THE MADRAS REGIMENT ARMY 7. IC-51602W BRIGADIER MANISH KUMAR, SENA MEDAL, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY 8. IC-59175A COLONEL SHUBHANKAR GHOSHAL, SENA MEDAL, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. IC-50257F LIEUTENANT GENERAL SUMER IVAN D'CUNHA, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY 2. MR-05377N LIEUTENANT GENERAL VATTAPARAMBIL SABID SYED, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 3. IC-47043A MAJOR GENERAL BIKRAM DEEP SINGH, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS ARMY 4. IC-49426L MAJOR GENERAL ASHISH SHAH, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY 5. IC-49498P MAJOR GENERAL BIMAL MONGA, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 6. IC-49499X MAJOR GENERAL JAI SINGH BAINSLA, THE INFANTRY ARMY 7. IC-49558Y MAJOR GENERAL SHAMSHER SINGH VIRK, THE INFANTRY ARMY 8. IC-49759X MAJOR GENERAL RAJDEEP SINGH RAWAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 9. IC-50306Y MAJOR GENERAL ARVIND CHAUHAN, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 10. IC-50427A MAJOR GENERAL RK SURESH, SHAURYA CHAKRA**, THE INFANTRY ARMY 11. IC-51118K MAJOR GENERAL VISHAL SINGH, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMOURED CORPS ARMY 12. MR-05521X MAJOR GENERAL KAVITA SAHAI, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 13. IC-50890F BRIGADIER AMAR PAL SINGH CHAHAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 14. IC-51142A BRIGADIER MANISH GUPTA, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 15. IC-51267X BRIGADIER AKHILESH KUMAR, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES ARMY 16. IC-51493P BRIGADIER VANGURU RAGHU, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY 17. IC-52056F BRIGADIER SANJEEV LUTHRA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 18. IC-53072L BRIGADIER S GOPIKRISHNAN, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 19. IC-53513W BRIGADIER BALJINDER SINGH MULTANI, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 20. IC-53530W BRIGADIER SUKHVINDER SINGH DHALIWAL, SHAURYA CHAKRA, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, THE 5TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 21. IC-53920Y BRIGADIER KAPIL RANA, THE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY 22. IC-54023P BRIGADIER SANJIV MEHROTRA, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 23. IC-54300P BRIGADIER RAJNEESH MOHAN, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY 24. IC-54326K BRIGADIER RAMESH KRISHNAN, THE GARHWAL RIFLES ARMY 25. IC-54386Y BRIGADIER SHAILENDRA BISHT, THE 1ST GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 26. IC-56727X BRIGADIER SYED FAISAL AHMAD, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY 27. IC-66845Y COLONEL SATISH PATIL, THE 11TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 28. IC-66852P COLONEL SHIVESH SINGH, THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY 29. IC-66927F COLONEL RAKESH MADHAV BIRAR, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 30. IC-67398M COLONEL ROHIT KUMAR SINGH, THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY 31. IC-68532Y COLONEL JAYENDRASING KUMARSING PATIL, THE 1STGORKHA RIFLES ARMY 32. IC-75041L MAJOR ADITYA PRAKASH, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 33. MR-05913L MAJ GEN DESIRAJU VIVEKANAND, DEAN & DY COMMANDANT, AFMS, PUNE ARMY 34. IC-58600N COL DAYANAND SHARMA, COL (MS & SD) & ASST SECY COSC, HQ IDS ARMY 35. IC-59621W COLONEL GAURAV BATRA, DIRECTOR (MIC), DMA ARMY 36. IC-60906P LT COL YOGENDRA SINGH, OFFICER COMMANDING (11 WIRELESS EXPERIMENTAL UNIT), HQ DDGSI (EASTERN ZONE) ARMY 37. IC-67422X LT COL YUVRAJ MALIK, VSM, DIRECTOR NBT, M/O EDUCATION ARMY 38. SS-48584N MAJ SURAJIT BANERJEE, COMPANY COMMANDER (7 VIKAS, SFF), HQ SECTOR NORTH ARMY NAO SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. 04071-A REAR ADMIRAL VIVEK DAHIYA NAVY 2. 41764-T COMMODORE VIKAS CHAWLA NAVY 3. 04279-Z COMMODORE NEERAJ MALHOTRA NAVY 4. 41805-K COMMODORE S GANESAN NAVY 5. 04050-B CAPTAIN AYYANAR MURLIDHAR NAVY 6. 04692-N CAPTAIN ASHOK KOTESWARA RAO NAVY 7. 05168-W CAPTAIN ANISH MATHEW NAVY 8. 05935-N COMMANDER LIBU RAJ NAVY 9. 03562-W CAPTAIN ATOOL SINHA, O-IN-C CSD, NDA NAVY 10. 51647-B CAPTAIN RAJESH JANGID, DDG/WESEE/DRDO NAVY VAYU SENA MEDAL (DEVOTION TO DUTY) 1. 24915 GROUP CAPTAIN MOHIT SAXENA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 2. 26512 GROUP CAPTAIN FALGUNI LAHA ROY, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 3. 26733 GROUP CAPTAIN HARSEERAT SINGH SIDHU, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 4. 26995 GROUP CAPTAIN KSHITIJ AWASTHI, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 5. 27202 GROUP CAPTAIN AMIT RAI TAMTA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 6. 27206 GROUP CAPTAIN SATYENDER SINGH RANA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 7. 27211 GROUP CAPTAIN GOVINDU DINESH KUMAR REDDY, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 8. 27213 GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH GULIA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 9. 27439 GROUP CAPTAIN VINOD PRABHAKARAN, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 10. 27443 GROUP CAPTAIN ROHIT KATARIA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 11. 27444 GROUP CAPTAIN RAVI KIRAN SINGH, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 12. 27445 GROUP CAPTAIN NEERAJ JHAMB, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 13. 27457 GROUP CAPTAIN ARPIT KALA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 14. 26586 WING COMMANDER MANOHAR T BHEEMSEN RAO, ADM/ATC AIR FORCE BAR TO VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-49025W MAJOR GENERAL RAJESH KUMAR, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, INFANTRY ARMY 2. IC-50104X MAJOR GENERAL DINESH SINGH BISHT, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 3. IC-50730F MAJOR GENERAL MOHIT SETH, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 4. MR-05531F MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEP THAREJA, SENA MEDAL, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 5. IC-53926A BRIGADIER AMANDEEP MALHI, VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 1 SECTOR RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1. IC-43856Y MAJOR GENERAL M GNANA SEKARAN, SENA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 2. IC-46041H MAJOR GENERAL ANOOP SINGH JAKHAR, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 3. IC-46395L MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEP KUMAR, THE JAG’S DEPARTMENT ARMY 4. IC-47011X MAJOR GENERAL VINAYAK SAINI, SENA MEDAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 5. IC-47064W MAJOR GENERAL MANOJ NATARAJAN, SHAURYA CHAKRA, THE INFANTRY ARMY 6. IC-47298A MAJOR GENERAL RAVINDRA SINGH, SENA MEDAL**, THE INFANTRY ARMY 7. IC-47604K MAJOR GENERAL VIVEK VENKATRAMAN, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 8. IC-49217N MAJOR GENERAL SUJEET SHIVAJI PATIL, THE INFANTRY ARMY 9. IC-49478F MAJOR GENERAL ASHISH RAMESH SIRSIKAR, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS ARMY 10. IC-49710F MAJOR GENERAL YOGENDER SINGH PAUL, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY 11. IC-49895N MAJOR GENERAL S MURUGESAN, THE INFANTRY ARMY 12. IC-49959N MAJOR GENERAL PANKAJ PACHNANDA, THE ARMY ORDNANCE CORPS ARMY 13. IC-50284L MAJOR GENERAL ADITYA VIKRAM SINGH RATHEE, SENA MEDAL, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY 14. IC-50664K MAJOR GENERAL HARPAL SINGH, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 15. IC-50749A MAJOR GENERAL SACHIN MALIK, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, INFANTRY ARMY 16. IC-50828P MAJOR GENERAL CBK BANERJEE, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 17. V-00442Y MAJOR GENERAL PRAMOD BATRA, THE REMOUNT VETERINARY CORPS ARMY 18. IC-48968H BRIGADIER LOKINDER CHANDEL, THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 19. IC-50725W BRIGADIER ATUL BHADAURIA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 20. IC-51564L BRIGADIER KULESHWAR SINGH DHADWAL, SENA MEDAL, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 21. IC-51838L BRIGADIER VIKAS BHARDWAJ, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 22. IC-51962M BRIGADIER RAHUL OHRI, SENA MEDAL, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 23. IC-52005N BRIGADIER ADARSH VERMA, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 24. IC-52035L BRIGADIER JANGSHER BAHADAR SINGH SIDHU, THE ARMY ORDNANCE CORPS ARMY 25. IC-52420P BRIGADIER AJAY KUMAR SHARMA, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 26. IC-52757X BRIGADIER SUDHANSHU SHARMA, SENA MEDAL, THE 3RDGORKHA RIFLES ARMY 27. IC-52766Y BRIGADIER SAURABH BHATNAGAR, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 28. IC-52789A BRIGADIER AMIT DHIR, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY ARMY 29. IC-53529F BRIGADIER MANOJ RURIA, THE 4TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 30. IC-53657Y BRIGADIER NEELESH ANAND PAGULWAR, SHAURYA CHAKRA, SENA MEDAL, THE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY 31. IC-53924P BRIGADIER ALOK DASH, SENA MEDAL, THE 9TH GORKHA RIFLES, HEADQUARTERS 10 SECTOR RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 32. IC-54032W BRIGADIER ATUL RAJPUT, SENA MEDAL, THE JAMMU & KASHMIR RIFLES ARMY 33. IC-54061L BRIGADIER AMAN ANAND, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 34. IC-54499F BRIGADIER N KUMARA DHAS, THE MADRAS REGIMENT ARMY 35. IC-56611F BRIGADIER DINESH SINGH, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, HEADQUARTERS 63 MOUNTAIN BRIGADE ARMY 36. IC-57585X BRIGADIER PRITHVI RAJ CHAUHAN, THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY 37. DR-10428A BRIGADIER E MAHESH GOWDA, THE ARMY DENTAL CORPS ARMY 38. MR-06226F BRIGADIER MANAS CHATTERJEE, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 39. MR-07665Y BRIGADIER KULDEEP KUMAR ASHTA, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 40. NR-18342W BRIGADIER PADMANABHAN BHARANI LAKSHMI, THE MILITARY NURSING STAFF ARMY 41. SL-04597L BRIGADIER ASHWANI SHARMA, THE GENERAL SERVICE ARMY 42. IC-57357P COLONEL VIVEK GOYAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARMY 43. IC-57880A COLONEL SACHIN THAKUR, THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 44. IC-58291W COLONEL K ARUN, THE 1ST GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 45. IC-58591X COLONEL HARMANJEET LIDDER, SENA MEDAL, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY 46. IC-58656A COLONEL SATYAKAM DABAS, THE INTELLIGENCE CORPS ARMY 47. IC-58705X COLONEL JAIDEV SINGH ASWAL, THE MADRAS REGIMENT ARMY 48. IC-59080A COLONEL PRADEEP SEMWAL, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 49. IC-59100H COLONEL SHAILENDER SHARMA, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY 50. IC-59411W COLONEL TPS HUNDAL, THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY 51. IC-60439H COLONEL CHIRAG SINGH BARAK, SHAURYA CHAKRA, THE MECHANISED INFANTRY ARMY 52. IC-60800H COLONEL NEERAJ PANDEY, YUDH SEVA MEDAL, THE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY 53. IC-63227H COLONEL NITIN AGNIHOTRI, THE INTELLIGENCE CORPS ARMY 54. IC-63505L COLONEL RAJENDER SINGH KARAKOTI, THE GRENADIERS ARMY 55. IC-63876N COLONEL NAWAZESH N PATEL, SENA MEDAL, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT ARMY 56. IC-67984P COLONEL ABHISHEK SATISH POTDAR, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 57. IC-68445L COLONEL APURVA BHATNAGAR, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS ARMY 58. IC-68560L COLONEL SURAJ SINGH CHILWAL, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 59. IC-68616M COLONEL SANDEEP SONI, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 60. MR-07249P COLONEL PUJA DUDEJA, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 61. MR-07418L COLONEL HARMEET SINGH ARORA, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 62. MR-07659L COLONEL KARTHIK VENKATRAMAN, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 63. MR-08787P COLONEL RAHUL JAIN, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 64. IC-70678L LIEUTENANT COLONEL VIKAS AGNIHOTRI, THE ARMY AIR DEFENCE ARMY 65. MR-09017P LIEUTENANT COLONEL SANJEEV MALIK, ARMY MEDICAL CORPS ARMY 66. JC-624481N SUBEDAR KSHETRA BAHADUR THAPA, 6TH BATTALION, THE 8TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY 67. JC-624655H SUBEDAR SOMAN RANA, 2ND BATTALION THE 8THGORKHA RIFLES ARMY 68. JC-502227P NAIB SUBEDAR HARMEET SINGH, 17TH BATTALION, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 69. 3406329W HAVILDAR VARINDER SINGH, 22 SIKH, HQ EASTERN COMMAND ARMY 70. 9426748A HAVILDAR GOBIN TAMANG, THE 11TH GORKHA RIFLES, 1STBATTALION, THE SIKKIM SCOUTS ARMY 71. 2622122N SEPOY SOLAIRAJ D, 21ST BATTALION, THEMADRAS REGIMENT ARMY 72. 03558-K VICE ADMIRAL AY SARDESAI NAVY 73. 03691-N REAR ADMIRAL KUNAL SINGH RAJKUMAR NAVY 74. 75593-A SURGEON COMMODORE AJIT GOPINATH NAVY 75. 41472-B COMMODORE ASHISH SEHGAL NAVY 76. 51352-H COMMODORE SARATH AASHIRVAD NAVY 77. 04043-N COMMODORE GOKUL KRISHNA DUTTA NAVY 78. 51384-F COMMODORE JASDEEP SINGH DHANOA NAVY 79. 51360-A COMMODORE DIGVIJAY S PATHANIA NAVY 80. 41735-A COMMODORE SANJAY ADHANA NAVY 81. 04538-N COMMODORE SUNDEEP SINGH RANDHAWA NAVY 82. 04576-Z COMMODORE HIMADRI BOSE NAVY 83. 04689-F COMMODORE MANMEET SINGH KHURANA NAVY 84. 04698-A COMMODORE P SASI KUMAR NAVY 85. 41398-K COMMODORE SUNIL KAUSHIK, NAO SENA MEDAL (RETIRED) NAVY 86. 04055-R CAPTAIN (TS) VIJAY KUMAR NAVY 87. 172502-A MCERA-I DIL BAHADUR CHETTRI NAVY 88. 19222 AIR VICE MARSHAL PRASHANT SUDHEER KARKARE, ADMINISTRATION AIR FORCE 89. 20205 AIR VICE MARSHAL S SIVAKUMAR, ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 90. 20624 AIR VICE MARSHAL RAJESH BHANDARI, LOGISTICS AIR FORCE 91. 20597 AIR COMMODORE NARAYANAN NAGARAJAN, ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 92. 21112 AIR COMMODORE RAJEEV SHRIVASTAVA, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 93. 21337 AIR COMMODORE PEDDIBHOTLA CHENDRASHEKAR POORNA ANAND, ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 94. 21734 AIR COMMODORE RAJNEESH KUMAR, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 95. 22935 AIR COMMODORE ALOK BHAYANA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 96. 20375 GROUP CAPTAIN SANDEEP PATRI, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 97. 21637 GROUP CAPTAIN SUDHIR GARG, LOGISTICS AIR FORCE 98. 22396 GROUP CAPTAIN LAKSHMINARASIMHAN SHRIRAM, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 99. 23626 GROUP CAPTAIN GONDIPALLY NIRMAL VICTOR VIJAY ANAND, ADMINISTRATION AIR FORCE 100. 23802 GROUP CAPTAIN SRIMOOLANATHAN GIRISH, ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 101. 24052 GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH KUMAR, FLYING (NAVIGATOR) AIR FORCE 102. 24463 GROUP CAPTAIN KAISTHA SUMESH, MEDICAL AIR FORCE 103. 24992 GROUP CAPTAIN KAPIL KUMAR GULIYANI, ADMINISTRATION/FIGHTER CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 104. 25011 GROUP CAPTAIN LOKESH KUMAR MISHRA, LOGISTICS AIR FORCE 105. 25065 GROUP CAPTAIN SAMAR VEER SAHARAN, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 106. 26222 GROUP CAPTAIN SANJEEV CHERIAN, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE 107. 26319 GROUP CAPTAIN RITESH KHANDELWAL, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 108. 26642 GROUP CAPTAIN RAKESH KUMAR SINGH, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE 109. 26695 GROUP CAPTAIN NAMAN BUNDELA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 110. 26800 GROUP CAPTAIN GURBIR KANG, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE 111. 26809 GROUP CAPTAIN GOWTHAM HASSAN LAKSHMAN, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) AIR FORCE 112. 27392 GROUP CAPTAIN AVIJIT SINGH CHAUHAN, AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (ELECTRONICS) AIR FORCE 113. 28653 GROUP CAPTAIN PANKAJ DHIMAN, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 114. 25680 WING COMMANDER VINAYAK SHARMA, ADMINISTRATION/AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER AIR FORCE 115. 29473 WING COMMANDER DAISH, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 116. GO-3922N EE CIV DINESAN KARAYI BORDER ROADS DEVELOPMENT BOARD 117. GO-2178P CE CIV AJAY KUMAR MISHRA BORDER ROADS DEVELOPMENT BOARD 118. IC-43981H MAJ GEN SHARAD KAPOOR, YSM, SM, DG(RESETTLEMENT), D/O ESW ARMY 119. IC-46172N MAJ GEN RAJESH ARUN MOGHE, SENIOR DIRECTING STAFF (ARMY-I), NDC ARMY 120. IC-52737K BRIG SAKET SINGH KUSHWAHA ARMY 121. IC-54260Y BRIG NAVEEN AHLAWAT, CE (P) SWASTIK, HQ CE (P) SWASTIK BRO ARMY 122. IC-58153P COL SHAILENDER SINGH ARYA, ADVISOR (IC II), MOD ARMY 123. IC-59772P COLONEL SUMIT KAPUR, DIRECTOR B, ADG ACQUISITION TECH (ARMY) (ACQUISITION WING) ARMY 124. IC-60521X COLONEL ANKUR SHARMA, SM, CSO, MOD ARMY 125. MR-06980H COL SUBHADEEP GHOSH, COL AFMS, O/O DGAFMS, MOD ARMY 126. IC-74334K LT COL RICHA DATT, DY DIR (IMAGE ANALYSIS SECTION), DIPAC, DSA ARMY 127. 41236T REAR ADMIRAL M NIRMAL MENON NAVY 128. 03808-B COMMODORE DHARMENDRASINH J REVAR, NM, DIRECTOR (SPS), NSCS NAVY 129. 41822-Z CAPTAIN (TS) TENNETI SHARMA, DGM(NEG)/DRDO NAVY 130. 04745H CAPTAIN (TS) ANURAG SRIVASTAVA, ADVISOR (IC EAST), MOD NAVY