English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:32 IST

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Despite efforts to bring down the maternal mortality rate, 16 women die after childbirth every month in four major government hospitals of Delhi.

The hospitals made this information available in response to separate applications filed by PTI-Bhasha under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. According to the information received, 1,281 women died after childbirth between January 2015 and September 2021 at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Safdarjung Hospital and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital.

Advertisement

According to information, the worst situation is of Safdarjung Hospital, where in the last 81 months, on an average, more than 11 women lost their lives after delivery every month.

The RTI applications had asked how many babies were born in these hospitals between January 2015 and July 2021, how many women died after delivery and what was the reason for their death.

Advertisement

In response, Safdarjung and Sucheta Kriplani Hospitals provided numbers up to September 2021, while the other two hospitals provided figures up to July 2021.

According to the information received, more than 2.73 lakh children were born in the four hospitals during this period.

Advertisement

Safdarjung Hospital said between January 2015 and September 2021, more than 1.68 lakh children were born and 943 women died after delivery. However, the hospital did not give reasons for the women's death.

The lowest maternal mortality rate after delivery was in AIIMS and between January 2015 and July 2021, 29 women died after the birth of their baby.

Advertisement

Fifty-nine women died at RML Hospital during this period while in Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, 250 women died after delivery.

Barring Safdarjung, all three hospitals reported that life-threatening infections, excessive bleeding, septic strokes, heart attacks and impaired bowel function were the main causes of women's death after cesarean delivery.

Advertisement

Many women also lost their lives due to liver disease, blood clots in the arteries of the lungs, severe anemia, blood infection, breathing problems, uterine rupture, tuberculosis and complications arising from covid.

According to a recently released special bulletin by the Registrar General of India, there has been a decline of 10 points in the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in the country.

Advertisement

It states that between 2017 and 2019, the MMR in India declined to 103.

The Union government has launched several initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Safe Motherhood Assurance Scheme and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), to reduce maternal mortality. PTI NOU RDK

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

IPL
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

5 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

7 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

7 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air India passenger dies at airport

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  2. J&K: Terrorist Associate Arrested with Arms and Ammunition in Kupwara

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres 'shocked' by death of Navalny

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Navalny's Death 'Perpetrated by the Russian State': Analyst

    World20 minutes ago

  5. Urvashi Celebrates B'day On Sets Of NBK109, Refuses To Eat Cake | Watch

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo