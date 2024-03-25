×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

16-Year-Old SSLC Student Dies By Suicide In Karnataka

16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Yadehalli village of Sagar taluk of this district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shivamoga: 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Yadehalli village of Sagar taluk of this district, police told PTI on Monday.

He was slated to appear for SSLC examinations, police said, adding, it is yet to be ascertained if he was in stress due to the tests.

Advertisement

Just hours before he ended his life on Sunday evening, his father and mother had a fight. His parents shared a strained relationship and often fought against each other. His father was addicted to alcohol, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had suicidal tendencies even two years ago. Earlier this month, he went to a railway station to take the extreme step, but members of the public spotted him and brought him back home safely, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

''He was slated to appear for the SSLC examination, and we need to investigate if he was under any kind of stress due to the examination. However, his parents claimed he was doing fine. But we will probe this angle too,'' he said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

a few seconds ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

2 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

4 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

14 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

15 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

17 minutes ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

18 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

18 minutes ago
Bachchan's celebrate Holi

Aish Skips Bachchan Holi?

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the right

Hardik celebrates Holi

21 minutes ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Veer Savarkar Review

24 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

24 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

27 minutes ago
RRR poster

2 Years Of RRR

28 minutes ago
Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be called 'Shiv Shakti Point''

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Sit

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Raha's Viral Holi

42 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo