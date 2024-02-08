English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

16-Yr-Old Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class 10 Board Exams With Left Hand Sans Extra Time

A 16-year-old boy from West Bengal is taking his current class 10 board examinations using his left hand, following the amputation of his right hand.

Radhika Dhawad
16-Yr-Old Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class 10 Board Exams With His Left Hand Sans Extra Time | Image:Unsplash/Representational image
Nadia: A 16-year-old boy from Nadia district in West Bengal is taking his current class 10 board examinations using his left hand, following the amputation of his right arm to halt the progression of cancer. 

Shubajit Biswas, hailing from Haripur Narapatipara village in the Santipur area, diligently learned to write with his left hand in the last two months specifically for his board exams.

"We had kept all medical assistance ready for him but he didn't seek any extra time for the papers. He also did not opt for a writer," Soumitra Bidyartha, headmaster of Nrisinghapur High School, which is the examination centre of Biswas, said.

Biswas explained that a tumor had emerged on his right arm several years back, eventually leading to a diagnosis of cancer. Following the initial diagnosis in Kolkata, he underwent treatment in Bengaluru, where his family had to reside for two years. Despite their efforts, the arm couldn't be saved.

"My right arm from the elbow was amputated in December last year. Since then, I practiced writing with my left hand. In the beginning, it was very difficult and I was impatient and cried. But slowly, with daily practice, speed improved and I was able to write straight," Biswas said.

The family's financial situation has been significantly impacted by the expenses related to treatment. His father, Indrajit Biswas, who previously worked as a weaver in a struggling handloom unit, now earns a living as a construction worker in Kolkata, while his mother supports the family by working as a domestic helper.

With two of his sisters already married, the boy currently resides with his uncle and aunt.

"His parents are burdened with debts due to the expenses occurred during his treatment. They have nothing left but a small dilapidated house. But we are with him. We have immense faith in God. He will be successful," the boy's uncle Arijit Biswas said.

The boy's unwavering determination to take the examinations has garnered praise from neighbors and teachers alike. Both educators from his school, Haripur High School, and invigilators at his examination center have expressed amazement at the boy's newfound proficiency in writing with his left hand.

 

(with PTI inputs)

 

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

