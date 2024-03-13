×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

More Than 16,000 Vehicles on Coastal Road Between Worli and Marine Lines on Day 1

More than 16,000 vehicles used the coastal road between Worli and Marine Lines in Mumbai on the first day of its operation, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Coastal Road: Worli-Marine Drive Lane Inauguration Today; Speed Limit, Project Details Here
More Than 16,000 Vehicles on Coastal Road Between Worli and Marine Lines on Day 1 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: More than 16,000 vehicles used the coastal road between Worli and Marine Lines in Mumbai on the first day of its operation, civic officials said on Wednesday.

According to numbers shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai (BMC), 16,331 vehicles accessed the four-lane southbound carriageway of the corridor within 12 hours after it was opened to the public on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the first phase – a 10.5-km-long stretch – of the coastal road, named 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road.

The toll-free road witnessed its peak traffic volume between 3 pm and 4 pm, with 1,941 vehicles, equivalent to 32 vehicles per minute, plying on it, said the civic body.

Advertisement

In the first operational hour, only 480 vehicles – or eight per minute – used the road, while the final hour figure stood at 496.

Throughout the day, a steady flow of traffic was seen on the road, with notable spikes between noon and 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm, each seeing more than 30 vehicles per minute.

Advertisement

The civic body has decided to keep the road open for 12 hours daily, from 8 am to 8 pm, to expedite the remaining work. It plans to open the next phase of the road for traffic in May 2024, said officials.

The 53-km-long coastal road, being constructed till Dahisar, will help the people in saving fuel and time, besides reducing pollution, the CM had said on Monday. The work on the ambitious project started on October 13, 2018, and its projected cost is Rs 12,721 crore.

Advertisement

Though designed for speeds exceeding 100 kmph, civic officials said, the Mumbai traffic police have imposed restrictions of 80 kmph outside the tunnel, 60 kmph inside the tunnel, and 40 kmph on curvatures. 

Southbound Carriageway of Coastal Road in Mumbai Opens for Traffic on March 12, 2024

The southbound carriageway of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in Mumbai was opened for traffic on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Vehicles were allowed access to the four-lane southbound carriageway of the coastal road from 8 am on Tuesday, a day after the project's first phase was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the traffic police official said.

Advertisement

"The road is opened for traffic," the official said.

According to civic officials, motorists can enter the four-lane southbound carriageway from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarsons Garden.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Shinde on Monday inaugurated the 10.5-km-long stretch of the road at Worli in the presence of Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries.

Following the inauguration, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the partial opening of the coastal road will reduce the travel time of motorists from 40 minutes to 9 minutes.

Advertisement

He had also claimed that the road would save nearly USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions through fuel savings.

According to Chahal, the coastal road of 10.58 km length and 16.5 km of interchanges, being built at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore, consists of four lanes on each side along with two 12.19 metre diameter tunnels of 2.07 km length.

Advertisement

These are the largest tunnels by diameter built by tunnel boring machines in the country, he said. (With inputs from PTI) 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

3 minutes ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

3 minutes ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

7 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

8 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

8 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

11 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

14 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

19 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

21 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

23 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

26 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

27 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

28 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

30 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

31 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

36 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News2 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo