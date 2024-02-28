Advertisement

A total of 164 equipment and items identified under the import restrictions as part of the 'positive indigenisation list' has been indigenised by December 2022, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

It put the annual import substitution values of the items at Rs 814 crore.

The defence ministry has issued four lists so far comprising components and subsystems which were to to be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered time-line spanning till December 2028.

The first list was brought out in December 2021, second one in March 2022, third in August 2022 and fourth one with 928 items was issued on May 14.

The aim of the positive indigenisation list (PLI) is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

"In another boost to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, 164 Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) items, with an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, that were to be indigenised by December 2022, have met the target within the timelines and have been notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP)," the defence ministry said.

"The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house," it said in a statement.

It said the DDP has notified four PILs consisting of 4,666 items, including line replacement units (LRUs), sub-systems, spares and components for DPSUs.

The first PIL comprised 2,851 items, second one had 107, third PIL comprised 780 items and fourth one had 928.

"It had, earlier, notified successful indigenisation of 2,572 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 1,756 crore," the ministry said.

"Now, with the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these PILs of DDP stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore. These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian Industry only," it said.