English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 16th, 2023 at 19:08 IST

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

A total of 164 equipment and items identified under the import restrictions as part of the 'positive indigenisation list' has been indigenised by December 2022, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
Image: Rajnath Singh (Shutterstock) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A total of 164 equipment and items identified under the import restrictions as part of the 'positive indigenisation list' has been indigenised by December 2022, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

It put the annual import substitution values of the items at Rs 814 crore.

The defence ministry has issued four lists so far comprising components and subsystems which were to to be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered time-line spanning till December 2028.

The first list was brought out in December 2021, second one in March 2022, third in August 2022 and fourth one with 928 items was issued on May 14.

The aim of the positive indigenisation list (PLI) is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

"In another boost to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, 164 Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) items, with an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, that were to be indigenised by December 2022, have met the target within the timelines and have been notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP)," the defence ministry said.

"The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house," it said in a statement.

It said the DDP has notified four PILs consisting of 4,666 items, including line replacement units (LRUs), sub-systems, spares and components for DPSUs.

The first PIL comprised 2,851 items, second one had 107, third PIL comprised 780 items and fourth one had 928.

"It had, earlier, notified successful indigenisation of 2,572 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 1,756 crore," the ministry said.

"Now, with the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these PILs of DDP stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore. These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian Industry only," it said.

Advertisement

Published May 16th, 2023 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

5 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

5 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

5 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

5 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

5 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

7 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

9 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

12 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

14 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

14 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

14 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

14 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

14 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

14 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

14 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stranger Things To Resident Alien: Sci-Fi Web Series To Watch On OTT

    Galleries5 hours ago

  2. BJP Wants Congress Rajya Sabha Winner Suspended for 'Pro Pak Slogans'

    India News5 hours ago

  3. INDI Bloc Has Accepted Defeat, PM Modi Says in Tamil Nadu

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Vaani Kapoor Is Having The Time Of Her Life In Uda

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. BJP Snatches Win From Congress in Himachal, Registers Big Victory in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo