Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

168 Flights Delayed, 84 Cancelled in Delhi Due to Fog, Flights to Kolkata Also Impacted

Due to dense fog and near-zero visibility near Indira Gandhi International Airport, several flights are being diverted or cancelled for the past three days.

Aalokitaa Basu
Delhi International Airport
Representative Image | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: No respite for travelers in the national capital as 168 flights have been delayed and 84 flights cancelled on Monday, as per flightradar 24 app. Due to dense fog and near-zero visibility near Indira Gandhi International Airport, several flights are being diverted or cancelled for the past three days. Big airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have stated that many flights to Delhi and Kolkata may be impacted due to prevailing fog conditions in these cities. One New Delhi-Kolkata flight was diverted to Hyderabad.

On Sunday, at least 10 flights were diverted, nearly 100 delayed, and some cancelled as the visibility at the Delhi airport was almost zero. Between 4 am to 10 am, there were only 15 arrivals at the airport and no departures at all on Sunday.

The country's largest airline IndiGo said that low visibility and dense fog conditions across north India had a "cascading effect" on its operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

