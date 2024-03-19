×

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 16:28 IST

17 held in north Delhi gambling club bust

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Seventeen people have been arrested after the police busted a gambling club in Sadar Bazar area of north Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from police, they got information about the club on Wednesday, following which they raided a house in Choron ki Gali, Basti Julhan.

The police found a gambling den being operated there and arrested 17 people who were indulging in the offence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The DCP said Rohit, Sagar, Mohammad Nabi and Akash were the key accused who organised 'satta' (betting).

A case has been registered under sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act at Sadar Bazar police station and Rs 26,620 cash recovered from the accused, police said. PTI ABU NIT CK

Published May 13th, 2022 at 16:28 IST

