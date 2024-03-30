×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2023 at 13:40 IST

17-year-old boy kills girlfriend after finding she was talking to someone else on Insta

A 17-year-old boy allegedly hit his girlfriend with a metal rod, killing her after he got to know that she was chatting with another boy on Instagram, police said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
17-year-old boy kills girlfriend after finding she was talking to someone else on Insta (Representational Courtesy: Pixabay) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A 17-year-old boy allegedly hit his girlfriend with a metal rod, killing her after he got to know that she was chatting with another boy on Instagram, police said on Saturday.

The girl's body was found in a field in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday morning after she went missing on Holi, they said.

The boy and the girl, who studied in the same class at a reputed English medium school in Urjanagar, were in a relationship. Infuriated after getting to know that she was talking to another boy on Instagram, he hit her with an iron rod on Wednesday evening when she was on the way to her friend's place to celebrate Holi, a police officer said.

The accused has confessed his crime during interrogation, Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said.

The metal rod used in the crime and the girl's mobile phone were found a few metres away from where the body was found, he said.

A special team was formed with Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shiv Shankar Tiwary as its head to investigate the case.

The boy has been sent to a remand home, Meena said. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2023 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nayak

Nayak 2 In The Works?

3 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Vizag is DC's second home

4 minutes ago
Hemant Soren

ED files prosecution

5 minutes ago
Bali, Indonesia

Girls' Trip To Bali

5 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar blasts RCB

7 minutes ago
Almond cake

Patiala

11 minutes ago
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express

12 minutes ago
Millet Chikki

New-age brand choices

15 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India GDP growth

15 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

India's NEXT CAPTAIN?

23 minutes ago
Home Minister Amit Shah To Start Poll Campaign In Karnataka From April 2

Home Minister Amit Shah

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

30 minutes ago
GOWDA

Tejaswini Gowda

31 minutes ago
Guwahati

assam cm reveals

32 minutes ago
Man recreating SRK's iconic look from 'Mohabbatein. '

Mohabbatein Movie

34 minutes ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise

Advisory against pesky

34 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

35 minutes ago
haryana job seeker

Haryana Job Seeker

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle3 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News6 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo