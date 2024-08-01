sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Puja Khedkar | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 13:30 IST, August 1st 2024

18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended from Assembly For Creating Ruckus in House, Removed by Marshals

Eighteen Jharkhand BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly till 2 PM of August 2 and were removed by marshals after they refused to leave the House.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended from Assembly For Creating Ruckus in House, Removed by Marshals
18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended from Assembly For Creating Ruckus in House, Removed by Marshals | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:30 IST, August 1st 2024