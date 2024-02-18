Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 13th, 2022 at 21:42 IST

18 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

18 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday logged 18 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 20,17,733, while 39 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,96,133, the health department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, 20 people had tested positive for the disease.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Bengal currently has 400 active cases, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent.

Altogether 2,48,99,891 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 10,731 since Tuesday, the bulletin added. PTI SUS RMS RMS

Published April 13th, 2022 at 21:42 IST

