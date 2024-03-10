×

Updated May 5th, 2022 at 14:52 IST

18 new Covid cases in Odisha

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) Odisha recorded 18 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, while there was no new fatality for the third consecutive day, the health department said.

There are 99 active COVID-19 cases now and 11 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 15,933 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The state had logged 10 infections and zero death on Wednesday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,103, including 12,78,825 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG

Published May 5th, 2022 at 14:52 IST

